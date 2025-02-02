botsbotsbots is a reverse Turing test.

in a dystopian future, you're a hacker who's managed to hack into a corporation made purely of AI employees. but the system has detected an anomaly! you must blend in with up to 4 other bots in a chatroom to evade detection. after each round, the member voted most likely to be a human will be eliminated.

how can you fool the bots? what are their weaknesses?

source code is here. made with next.js and a bunch of instances of gpt-4o-mini.